Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

