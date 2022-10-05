Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,989 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 766.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,352 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

