Spire Wealth Management Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,065,000 after purchasing an additional 285,027 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 100,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,360,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average of $184.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

