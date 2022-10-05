Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

IBM opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

