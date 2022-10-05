Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 159.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Stock Up 3.9 %

CPRT stock opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.