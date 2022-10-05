First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

