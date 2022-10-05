Spire Wealth Management Sells 38,267 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,267 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

