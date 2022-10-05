Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

