Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.12 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.