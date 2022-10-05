First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.86 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $323.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

