Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

