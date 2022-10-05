Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $25,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,493 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

