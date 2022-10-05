Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

