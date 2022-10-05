Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 326,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 296,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

