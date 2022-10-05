Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $237.40 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day moving average of $242.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

