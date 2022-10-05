VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

