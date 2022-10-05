Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

