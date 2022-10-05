Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

