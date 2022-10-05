Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 98.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

