Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $48.92

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.92, but opened at $51.61. Matador Resources shares last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 1,816 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Matador Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

