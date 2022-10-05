Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BSM opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.01. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

