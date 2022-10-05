Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 62,974 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.