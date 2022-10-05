Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.08 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.