Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.