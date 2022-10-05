Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

