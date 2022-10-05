Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth $473,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth $843,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

