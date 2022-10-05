Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 27.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 19.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 7.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Atlas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

