RNC Capital Management LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,746,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,747,000 after buying an additional 161,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

