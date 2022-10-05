Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,834 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,090 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

