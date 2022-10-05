Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

