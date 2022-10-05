WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,268 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $135,383,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.