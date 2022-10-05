Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

