iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

