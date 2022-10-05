WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $391,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

