WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile



Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

