Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 70,681 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.19% of Teleflex worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $382.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.