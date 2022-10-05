Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.20% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.