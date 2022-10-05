Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 4,580 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

