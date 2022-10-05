Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

