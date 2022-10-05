PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 419.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 199.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $397,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

