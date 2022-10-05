44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

