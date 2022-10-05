44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $465.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.41. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

