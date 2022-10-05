44 Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lear by 980.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 461,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lear by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear Price Performance

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.