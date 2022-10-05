44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $887,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 69,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 37.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 70.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $591.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

