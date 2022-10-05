44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,506 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Equitable by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 57,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 6.1 %

EQH opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

