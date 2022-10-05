Spire Wealth Management Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after buying an additional 13,847,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after buying an additional 1,449,024 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after buying an additional 72,269 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

