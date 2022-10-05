Spire Wealth Management Has $5.99 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 64,365 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.