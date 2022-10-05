Spire Wealth Management Sells 72,565 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,565 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

JEPI opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96.

