Spire Wealth Management Purchases 953 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 180,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 292,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 266,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.