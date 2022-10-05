Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,399 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 280,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.